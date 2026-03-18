Capital Square LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IVE stock opened at $213.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $223.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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