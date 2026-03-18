Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,997.96 and traded as high as GBX 5,070. Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 5,040, with a volume of 21,020 shares trading hands.
Capital Gearing Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,997.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,943.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £793.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.47.
About Capital Gearing
The Trust’s strategy has evolved over time.
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