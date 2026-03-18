Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 139.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the sale, the director owned 12,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,300.56. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $1,029,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,547.28. This trade represents a 81.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 140,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,800 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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