Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 14,330 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 475.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,884,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 207.8% in the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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