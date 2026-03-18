Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP) Announces Earnings Results

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Cantor Equity Partners III Price Performance

CAEP stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Cantor Equity Partners III has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners III currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners III

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAEP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,014,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 1,010,395 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Cantor Equity Partners III by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 2,783,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Cantor Equity Partners III by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

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