Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.2201 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 143136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Canon Stock Down 0.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, renowned for its imaging and optical products. The company’s core businesses encompass the design, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of products, including digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, printers, scanners, photocopiers, and multifunction office equipment. Canon also offers medical, industrial, and semiconductor lithography systems, supporting sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and electronics.

Founded in 1937 as Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, Canon initially focused on the development of Japan’s first 35mm focal-plane-shutter camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.