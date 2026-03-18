Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as low as C$6.89. Canadian Life Companies Split shares last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 105,192 shares trading hands.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.23.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

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The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% per annum on the original issue price (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share to yield 8.0% per annum on the original issue price and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

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