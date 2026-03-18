Cambria Value and Momentum ETF $VAMO Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,614 shares during the quarter. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bravias Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 190.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter.

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Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6%

BATS:VAMO opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. VAMO was launched on Sep 9, 2015 and is managed by Cambria.

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