Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Incyte from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Incyte from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $103.00 target price on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $277,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,300. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,520,414 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

See Also

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