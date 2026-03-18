Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $845,000 in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In related news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 172,276 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $10,698,339.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,320.70. This trade represents a 59.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 733,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $45,648,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,411,852 shares in the company, valued at $150,113,668.48. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,210,092 shares of company stock valued at $75,322,232 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

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