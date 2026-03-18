Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14. 182,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 336,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Cabral Gold Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 3.38.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

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Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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