Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bunzl to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

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Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

BZLFY stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

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Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company focuses on the supply of non-food consumable products to a broad range of end markets, serving as an intermediary between manufacturers and end users. Through its global network, Bunzl leverages its scale and expertise in supply chain management to provide customers with streamlined procurement, inventory management and logistics services.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key categories, including disposable packaging materials, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, catering disposables and retail point-of-sale items.

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