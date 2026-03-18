Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $21.00

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRK. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough sold 48,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,036,998.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 187,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,339.20. This trade represents a 20.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 67.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437,476 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $787.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.66 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

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Comstock Resources, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company focuses on generating long-term value through the efficient development of unconventional resource plays and conventional prospects. Its activities encompass drilling, completion and production operations, as well as the marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil.

Comstock holds a core position in the Haynesville Shale of Northwest Louisiana, one of the most active natural gas plays in North America, and has built a complementary portfolio in the Delaware Basin of West Texas.

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