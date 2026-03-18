Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 6th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,921 shares of company stock valued at $131,232,806. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta publicly confirms the MTIA partnership with Broadcom, validating Broadcom’s role as a supplier for Meta’s custom inference chips and supporting recurring design wins and long‑term inference demand. This reinforces Broadcom’s AI revenue narrative. META MTIA blog

Meta publicly confirms the MTIA partnership with Broadcom, validating Broadcom’s role as a supplier for Meta’s custom inference chips and supporting recurring design wins and long‑term inference demand. This reinforces Broadcom’s AI revenue narrative. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and standards progress: Broadcom unveiled new 400G optical DSP, 102.4T switches and 3.5D XPU at OFC and is active in forming the 400G Optical MSA and the Optical Compute Interconnect consortium — moves that cement its position in AI datacenter networking and could support higher ASPs and share gains. Zacks: AVGO boosts AI growth Yahoo: Broadcom AI alliances

Product roadmap and standards progress: Broadcom unveiled new 400G optical DSP, 102.4T switches and 3.5D XPU at OFC and is active in forming the 400G Optical MSA and the Optical Compute Interconnect consortium — moves that cement its position in AI datacenter networking and could support higher ASPs and share gains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and targets: multiple price‑target hikes and buy reiterations (including Rosenblatt raising its target and retaining Buy) are boosting the bullish case on AVGO’s AI growth potential. Analyst optimism can support near‑term demand from institutional buyers. InsiderMonkey: Rosenblatt lifts PT Blockonomi: five PT hikes

Analyst momentum and targets: multiple price‑target hikes and buy reiterations (including Rosenblatt raising its target and retaining Buy) are boosting the bullish case on AVGO’s AI growth potential. Analyst optimism can support near‑term demand from institutional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Buyback and capital return commentary: coverage notes Broadcom is stepping up buybacks — a supportive corporate action for EPS and shareholder returns that can underpin valuation during choppy trading. MarketBeat: buyback report

Buyback and capital return commentary: coverage notes Broadcom is stepping up buybacks — a supportive corporate action for EPS and shareholder returns that can underpin valuation during choppy trading. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional purchases: multiple members disclosed buys of AVGO over the past 90 days — a signal that can attract attention but is lagged (45‑day disclosures) and not a definitive trading signal.

Congressional purchases: multiple members disclosed buys of AVGO over the past 90 days — a signal that can attract attention but is lagged (45‑day disclosures) and not a definitive trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: Sector ripple effects: Broadcom’s earnings commentary helped lift specialty networking names (Credo, Astera), underscoring demand for datacenter connectivity, though these moves reflect ecosystem dynamics rather than direct AVGO revenue this quarter. MarketBeat: Credo/Astera

Sector ripple effects: Broadcom’s earnings commentary helped lift specialty networking names (Credo, Astera), underscoring demand for datacenter connectivity, though these moves reflect ecosystem dynamics rather than direct AVGO revenue this quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported for March is inconsistent/garbled in the release and does not provide a clear signal on bearish positioning today.

Short interest data reported for March is inconsistent/garbled in the release and does not provide a clear signal on bearish positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s announcement omitted a GenAI training (Olympus) chip — reinforcing reports that Meta has slowed its training‑chip roadmap. That could delay a potential training‑chip revenue stream for Broadcom and push monetization further out. META MTIA blog

Meta’s announcement omitted a GenAI training (Olympus) chip — reinforcing reports that Meta has slowed its training‑chip roadmap. That could delay a potential training‑chip revenue stream for Broadcom and push monetization further out. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian views and downgrades: some commentary (e.g., a Seeking Alpha rethink/downgrade piece) highlights valuation, execution risk and investor sentiment as reasons to be cautious — such coverage can pressure the stock amid choppy trading. Seeking Alpha: rethink/downgrade

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $321.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.27. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.