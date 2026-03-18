British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.50 and last traded at GBX 50.50. Approximately 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.64. The firm has a market cap of £174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities. It seeks to invest in firms that have protectable technologies, business services, manufacturing and industrial services, healthcare, software, Information Technology, telecommunications, retail and brands.

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