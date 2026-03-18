BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. CJS Securities raised BrightSpring Health Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

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BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,943.10. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $9,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,023,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,132,662. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $11,727,750. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

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BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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