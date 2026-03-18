Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases 169,001 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,001 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 11.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $36,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,560,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 357,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 148,798 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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