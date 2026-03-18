Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

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Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $744.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Bowhead Specialty has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Langdon Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About Bowhead Specialty

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Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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