Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Short Interest Update

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 950,096 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 12th total of 789,713 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,632 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,632 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Up 0.7%

BOW opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $744.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -1.06.

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Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bowhead Specialty from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 107,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

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Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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