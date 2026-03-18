Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bob’s Discount Furniture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

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Bob’s Discount Furniture Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Bob’s Discount Furniture news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Bob’s Discount Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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