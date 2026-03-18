BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $699,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,541 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

BHP Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Trending Headlines about BHP Group

Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board names Brandon Craig, BHP’s Americas chief, as CEO in succession for Mike Henry — an internal promotion signaling continuity of strategy and operational experience, which investors typically view as lowering transition risk. Article Title

Board names Brandon Craig, BHP’s Americas chief, as CEO in succession for Mike Henry — an internal promotion signaling continuity of strategy and operational experience, which investors typically view as lowering transition risk. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: BHP has climbed above its 50‑day simple moving average, a bullish technical signal many traders watch as confirmation of near-term strength. Article Title

Technical momentum: BHP has climbed above its 50‑day simple moving average, a bullish technical signal many traders watch as confirmation of near-term strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/quant interest: Zacks added BHP to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and income-focused lists, which can drive flows into dividend/income portfolios and buy-the-dip retail interest. Article Title

Analyst/quant interest: Zacks added BHP to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and income-focused lists, which can drive flows into dividend/income portfolios and buy-the-dip retail interest. Positive Sentiment: Resolution Copper land exchange completed with the U.S. Forest Service — advancing one of the world’s largest untapped copper deposits in which BHP has a material stake, supporting longer-term copper supply exposure. Article Title

Resolution Copper land exchange completed with the U.S. Forest Service — advancing one of the world’s largest untapped copper deposits in which BHP has a material stake, supporting longer-term copper supply exposure. Positive Sentiment: Legal risk reduced: U.K. court dismissed a contempt case tied to the Brazil dam collapse funding, removing a near-term legal overhang and potential headlines/uncertainty. Article Title

Legal risk reduced: U.K. court dismissed a contempt case tied to the Brazil dam collapse funding, removing a near-term legal overhang and potential headlines/uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio shaping: South32 has emerged as a leading bidder for BHP’s West Musgrave copper‑nickel project as BHP markets non‑core assets — could fund buybacks/debt reduction or sharpen focus on core projects, but valuation and timing remain uncertain. Article Title

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

Further Reading

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