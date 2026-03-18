BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 526,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Life Time Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $44,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,352.90. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 11,060 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $292,647.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 315,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,530.50. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $909,324. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LTH opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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