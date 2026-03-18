BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Unusual Machines, Inc. $UMAC

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 143,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,020 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unusual Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Unusual Machines Stock Up 12.4%

UMAC opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $813.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 22.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 11,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $212,167.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 514,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,412.58. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Ross Camden sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $178,736.25. Following the sale, the president owned 356,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,883.75. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,942 shares of company stock valued at $710,164. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Unusual Machines Profile

(Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

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