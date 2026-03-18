BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 119.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,901,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $293,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0%

IONS opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 40.36%.Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 44,199 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $3,760,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,389.52. This trade represents a 71.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 126,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $9,525,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,182.40. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,850 shares of company stock valued at $63,765,602. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

See Also

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