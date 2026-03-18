BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 221,500 Netskope Inc. $NTSK

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 221,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Netskope in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000.

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Insider Activity at Netskope

In other Netskope news, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $63,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $855,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,493 shares in the company, valued at $712,019.88. This represents a 54.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $21.00 target price on Netskope in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netskope from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netskope from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netskope from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Netskope from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netskope presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netskope

Netskope Stock Performance

Shares of Netskope stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89. Netskope Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $27.99.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

About Netskope

(Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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