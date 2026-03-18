Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRE opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.23.

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Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

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Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania.

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