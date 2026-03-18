Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,557 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises 2.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $37,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,821,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.1%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 354,682 shares of company stock valued at $59,047,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Bloom Energy among investment ideas focused on oversold AI/infra names, which can attract renewed analyst/inflow interest into BE as momentum and sector narratives shift. Zacks Investment Ideas feature

Zacks highlights Bloom Energy among investment ideas focused on oversold AI/infra names, which can attract renewed analyst/inflow interest into BE as momentum and sector narratives shift. Positive Sentiment: Local utility Lansing Board of Water & Light signed NDAs in January with Deep Green and a fuel-cell firm (Bloom appears in coverage), implying early-stage commercial or pilot discussions that could support future order pipeline expectations. BWL NDAs story

Local utility Lansing Board of Water & Light signed NDAs in January with Deep Green and a fuel-cell firm (Bloom appears in coverage), implying early-stage commercial or pilot discussions that could support future order pipeline expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares at ~$154.85 (≈$3.09M); his holdings fell ~9.5%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares at ~$154.85 (≈$3.09M); his holdings fell ~9.5%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares at ~$151.85 (≈$1.18M); his holdings fell ~8.5%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares at ~$151.85 (≈$1.18M); his holdings fell ~8.5%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares at ~$154.45 (≈$2.93M); his holdings fell ~7.6%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares at ~$154.45 (≈$2.93M); his holdings fell ~7.6%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Shawn Marie Soderberg sold two blocks (29,807 shares at ~$153.78 and 13,074 shares at ~$153.44) totaling ~42,881 shares (~$6.59M); her ownership declined by single‑digit to low‑double digit percentages across filings. Filing: SEC filing

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.