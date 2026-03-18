Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

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Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 1,146,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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