BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $28,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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