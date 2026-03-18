BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Short Interest Update

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,134,381 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 27,005,330 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,163,064 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,163,064 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BitMine Immersion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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BitMine Immersion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

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BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile

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BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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