Bioventus (BVS) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bioventus to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $568.09 million $22.73 million 27.24 Bioventus Competitors $62.62 million -$29.77 million 1.59

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Bioventus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 2 1 3.00 Bioventus Competitors 82 89 199 7 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bioventus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bioventus has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus’ competitors have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 4.00% 28.88% 8.53% Bioventus Competitors -500.48% -110.93% -48.62%

Summary

Bioventus beats its competitors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company’s restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician’s office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

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