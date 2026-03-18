Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) COO Chad Smith Sells 2,567 Shares of Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $76,496.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,280.20. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 8.8%

NASDAQ BETR opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $94.06.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Home & Finance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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