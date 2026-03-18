Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 10th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

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Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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