Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 23,131 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 9.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $60,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 90,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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