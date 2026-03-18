Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 412,350 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 12th total of 469,710 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Beamr Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of BMR stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Beamr Imaging has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

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Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beamr Imaging in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beamr Imaging

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beamr Imaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Beamr Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beamr Imaging by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beamr Imaging during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Beamr Imaging by 15.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beamr Imaging Company Profile

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Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) is a technology company specializing in perceptual image and video compression solutions. The company develops software encoders and cloud-based optimization tools that reduce file sizes while preserving visual quality. Its proprietary technology analyzes visual data in accordance with human perception, allowing media providers to deliver high-resolution content with lower bandwidth consumption.

Beamr’s product suite includes an image optimization SDK, a video encoder that supports multiple codecs, and an API for cloud integration.

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