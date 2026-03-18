Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded by Dbs Bank to “Hold” Rating

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Bayerische Motoren Werke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $91.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

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Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls‑Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high‑performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug‑in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

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