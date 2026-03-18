Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.92 and last traded at $123.04, with a volume of 17381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Bae Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of Bae Systems

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bae Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bae Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bae Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bae Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Bae Systems Company Profile

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BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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