Babcock (NYSE:BW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.8960, with a volume of 9634111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Babcock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Babcock to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Babcock Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Babcock news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $10,398,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Babcock by 400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Babcock during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Babcock by 11,311.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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