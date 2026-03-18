AT&T Inc. $T is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,905 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 17.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 76,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 52.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 725,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 250,146 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and clear FY‑2026 guide — AT&T topped Q4 estimates ($0.52 vs. $0.46) and posted revenue above expectations; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35, which supports valuation and raises confidence in cash‑flowability.

Quarterly beat and clear FY‑2026 guide — AT&T topped Q4 estimates ($0.52 vs. $0.46) and posted revenue above expectations; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35, which supports valuation and raises confidence in cash‑flowability. Positive Sentiment: SMB service guarantee to reduce churn — AT&T expanded service assurance for small businesses (bill credits and faster support) to address downtime fears and improve retention in a competitive market, which could stabilize SMB revenue. T Expands Service Assurance for SMBs

SMB service guarantee to reduce churn — AT&T expanded service assurance for small businesses (bill credits and faster support) to address downtime fears and improve retention in a competitive market, which could stabilize SMB revenue. Positive Sentiment: Massive connectivity commitment — AT&T announced a $250 billion commitment to advance U.S. connectivity (multi‑year investment in fiber/wireless). This signals aggressive network buildout that can drive long‑term revenue and market share gains. AT&T commits to spend $250 billion

Massive connectivity commitment — AT&T announced a $250 billion commitment to advance U.S. connectivity (multi‑year investment in fiber/wireless). This signals aggressive network buildout that can drive long‑term revenue and market share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing push around March Madness — New national campaign tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and fan‑experience positioning; helpful for consumer awareness but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. AT&T Tips Off March Madness Campaign

Marketing push around March Madness — New national campaign tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and fan‑experience positioning; helpful for consumer awareness but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention — Coverage/mentions from Zacks and other outlets show AT&T is being watched closely, which can increase trading volume and short‑term interest but is not itself a fundamental catalyst. AT&T is Attracting Investor Attention

Increased investor attention — Coverage/mentions from Zacks and other outlets show AT&T is being watched closely, which can increase trading volume and short‑term interest but is not itself a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Capex scale and balance‑sheet risk — The $250B buildout is positive for long‑term positioning but raises execution and cash‑flow timing risk. AT&T’s liquidity/leverage metrics (current ratio ~0.91, debt/equity ~1.0) mean investors should watch free cash flow, capex pacing, and any debt funding plans closely.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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