Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Up 7% – What’s Next?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.4050. Approximately 176,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 760,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, January 9th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Astronics

Astronics Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Astronics had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $240.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Astronics by 389.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Astronics by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Astronics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies primarily for the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. Astronics operates multiple business units focused on power conversion, distribution and control; cabin electronics and connectivity; aircraft lighting and safety solutions; and automated test systems.

The company’s aerospace products include onboard power generation and management systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware, LED and fluorescent lighting for aircraft cabins and cockpits, and safety equipment such as escape slide power units.

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