Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASMB. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.7%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.11. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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