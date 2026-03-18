Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

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Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 80.19%.The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,026,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78,753 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,026,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

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