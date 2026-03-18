Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $28.58. Applied Digital shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 4,073,109 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Applied Digital Trading Down 0.7%

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 7.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 165,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $6,009,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,176,329 shares in the company, valued at $152,101,902.18. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 233,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,250.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

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Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Further Reading

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