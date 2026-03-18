Anthony Armenta Sells 3,567 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Armenta sold 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $35,027.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 540,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,824.58. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Armenta also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 13th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,432 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $32,192.16.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,223 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,293.59.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,893 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $55,553.11.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 3,821.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Serve Robotics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Serve Robotics

Key Headlines Impacting Serve Robotics

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: SERV expanded service to 20 cities with roughly 2,000 robots and partnership integrations with Uber Eats and DoorDash, supporting revenue scale and network effects as the company commercializes autonomous delivery. SERV Expands to 20 Cities

SERV expanded service to 20 cities with roughly 2,000 robots and partnership integrations with Uber Eats and DoorDash, supporting revenue scale and network effects as the company commercializes autonomous delivery. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and institutional holders remain supportive — MarketBeat notes multiple buy/strong-buy ratings and a consensus price target materially above the market, and some hedge funds have been increasing or initiating positions, which provides continued analyst and institutional demand. MarketBeat SERV coverage

Several analysts and institutional holders remain supportive — MarketBeat notes multiple buy/strong-buy ratings and a consensus price target materially above the market, and some hedge funds have been increasing or initiating positions, which provides continued analyst and institutional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target from $17 to $16 but kept an “overweight” rating — the downgrade trims upside but the firm still expects outperformance versus peers. Cantor Fitzgerald note via Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target from $17 to $16 but kept an “overweight” rating — the downgrade trims upside but the firm still expects outperformance versus peers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Anthony Armenta sold 3,567 shares on March 13 (part of a pattern of periodic sales), which investors often view as a negative signal even though his holding remains large. Insider sale alert

Insider selling: Anthony Armenta sold 3,567 shares on March 13 (part of a pattern of periodic sales), which investors often view as a negative signal even though his holding remains large. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis on economics: commentary (Seeking Alpha) warns that while robot counts and coverage are growing, unit economics and profitability remain under pressure — a key risk for valuation and cash-burn outlook. Serve Robotics: The Robots Are Scaling, The Economics Aren’t

Critical analysis on economics: commentary (Seeking Alpha) warns that while robot counts and coverage are growing, unit economics and profitability remain under pressure — a key risk for valuation and cash-burn outlook. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals/technicals: recent quarterly results showed a small revenue base and very wide negative margins despite a slight EPS beat; the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and volume is above average — technicals suggest near-term selling pressure. MarketBeat earnings & price data

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,912,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

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