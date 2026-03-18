Analysts Issue Forecasts for CervoMed FY2027 Earnings

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for CervoMed in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

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CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 96.04% and a negative net margin of 672.80%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

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CervoMed Stock Up 5.1%

CervoMed stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CervoMed by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

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CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

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