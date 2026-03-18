Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Director Clint Coghill Sells 242,489 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint Coghill sold 242,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $1,530,105.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,504,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,802,429.57. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

AMPY stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

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Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.45). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 16.69%.The firm had revenue of $56.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMPY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 256.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy

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Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) is an independent upstream energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s operations emphasize both conventional and unconventional plays, combining onshore and offshore activities. Amplify Energy applies advanced reservoir management techniques and disciplined capital allocation to identify and develop reserves with attractive economics while managing commodity price exposure through targeted risk strategies.

The company’s asset portfolio is concentrated along the U.S.

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