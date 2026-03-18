American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Global Frontier Investments LLC

Global Frontier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 15.8% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $82,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $555,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,513 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 46,746.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,479 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $173,040,000 after purchasing an additional 541,321 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.70. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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