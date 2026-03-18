Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,552,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,608 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,028,012.80. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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