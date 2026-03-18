Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.02 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 882382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.01.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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