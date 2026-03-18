Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANCTF shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian multinational operator of convenience stores and fuel service stations. Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company manages a broad network of outlets offering convenience products, fresh food offerings and fuel under a variety of brand names. Its retail sites typically feature grab-and-go snacks, beverages, tobacco products and basic grocery items, alongside ancillary services such as car washes and loyalty programs.

Founded in 1980, Couche-Tard began as a single convenience store in Laval and has grown rapidly through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

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